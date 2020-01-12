Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 716,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,188. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.