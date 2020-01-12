Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 119,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,902. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

