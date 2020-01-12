Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,343.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $45,343.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00009732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01903779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00187954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

