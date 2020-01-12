Encana (NYSE:ECA) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Encana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Encana from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 25,139,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,497,538. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076,923 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 872.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,376,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

