Enigma (ENG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and $2.24 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00813477 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000759 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Tidex, Hotbit, Liqui, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

