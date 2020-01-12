Envion Price Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Envion has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. In the last seven days, Envion has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

