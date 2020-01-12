Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 32,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,217. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.