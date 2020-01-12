Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 32,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,217. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Enviva Partners Company Profile
Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
