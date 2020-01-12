Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 2,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERYP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

