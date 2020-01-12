Espers Market Capitalization Hits $507,855.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Espers has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $507,855.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00800499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00208717 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.