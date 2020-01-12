Eva Cash (EVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Eva Cash has a market cap of $2,601.00 and $43.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 383.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

