Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.86, 1,767,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,005,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $4,167,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

