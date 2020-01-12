ExclusiveCoin Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,361.00 and $904.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,848,143 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

