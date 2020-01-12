Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 529,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,873. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.