Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:XOG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

