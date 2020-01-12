Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and QBTC. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $463.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 263,995,480 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, QBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

