First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FBMS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,729. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 649.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

