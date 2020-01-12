First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,619,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 870,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

