First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 170,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,993. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $68,526,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after buying an additional 416,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after buying an additional 258,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

