Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 37.8% in December

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 255,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

