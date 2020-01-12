Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post sales of $23.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $72.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.90 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.80 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 1,542,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,057. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $806.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.