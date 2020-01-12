Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FLXS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 516.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,388.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,880 shares of company stock worth $194,683 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

