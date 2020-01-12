Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 6.2%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.26, approximately 1,153,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 895,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 8,550 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.