Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

FSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

