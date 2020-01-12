Function X Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Function X has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $791,281.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052782 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00079106 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,118.87 or 1.00328972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00056118 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001781 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,907,059 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.