FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC and Radar Relay. FunFair has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $396,180.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.01952531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, ABCC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

