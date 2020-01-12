Fusion Market Cap Reaches $5.49 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Liquid. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1.69 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000311 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,293.33 or 0.90412936 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

