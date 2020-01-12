Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 794,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,355. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $44.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

