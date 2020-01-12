GAPS Price Hits $6.39 on Top Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.39 or 0.00078109 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $63.86 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052200 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,170.73 or 0.99944392 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00055157 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000335 BTC.

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

