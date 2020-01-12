Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $55.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 225,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,422. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $702.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.