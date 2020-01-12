GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of GIGM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

