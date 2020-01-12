GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 827,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,711. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

