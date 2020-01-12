GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

