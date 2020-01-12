Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 87,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,805,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Global Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

