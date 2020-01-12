Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of GWRS stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 19,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,434. The firm has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.08. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 193.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.