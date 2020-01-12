Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE GL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. 270,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

