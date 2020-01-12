Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Down 33.7% in December

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.17. 3,729,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of -1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

