Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.67.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.11. 2,247,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,375. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $172.42 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

