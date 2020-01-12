Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.94 ($74.35).

ETR:LXS opened at €57.88 ($67.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.81. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

