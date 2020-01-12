Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. Stephens started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 404,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,223. The firm has a market cap of $515.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.30. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,865,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,167.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 212,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 589,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

