Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 659,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $911.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.