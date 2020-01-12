GreenPower Market Capitalization Reaches $12.10 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. GreenPower has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $1,928.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GreenPower has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01970670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

GreenPower can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

