Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0082

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Gulden has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $4,945.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00621827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010036 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,551,777 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bleutrade, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

