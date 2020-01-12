Hacken (HKN) Price Tops $0.0628 on Exchanges

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Hacken has a market capitalization of $344,466.00 and approximately $674.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and Kuna. In the last seven days, Hacken has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.05988361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken . Hacken’s official website is hacken.io . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.