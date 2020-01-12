Harmony (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,483,693 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

