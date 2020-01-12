Haven Protocol Trading Up 41.7% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $72,111.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,065.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.01777429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.94 or 0.03249151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00621529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00725958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00069214 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00437600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,388,010 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

