HEROcoin Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $326,967.00 and $8,162.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,609,765 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

