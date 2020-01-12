Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 72,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $8,376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $422,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

