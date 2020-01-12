Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce sales of $351.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.79 million to $353.10 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $355.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 1,191,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,173.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,062 shares of company stock worth $13,945,074 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

