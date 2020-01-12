HorusPay Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $735,682.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

