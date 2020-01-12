HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 11.3%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 672,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 394,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.